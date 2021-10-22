Pakistan PM likely to appoint ISI chief today: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to issue a notification for the appointment of a new director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) within two days, local media reported on Friday.



Dawn newspaper said that the sources close to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said most probably the notification would be issued on Friday (today).

Pakistan is witnessing uncertainty and confusion, the past few days regarding the appointment of the new ISI Chief in the country.

This came after the Pakistan military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a notification regarding the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as DG ISI despite the fact that his appointment was not issued by PM Khan's office.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Prime Minister has described the "differences" between the political and military leadership regarding the appointment of the director-general of the ISI as "technical issues".

Khan, during a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee, said that the issues would soon be resolved, Geo News reported citing sources.

During the meeting, the Pakistan PM took the participants into confidence over the prevailing political situation in the country. (ANI)

