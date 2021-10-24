Pakistan: Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): A Pakistani constable, who was on polio vaccination duty, on Sunday was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakhtunkhwa province.



As per Najam-ul-Hasnain Liaqat, a district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan, an unidentified gunman opened fire at the constable when he was on his way back home after performing his duty with a polio vaccination team near the Multan Road area, reported Xinhua.

The injured constable succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the attackers fled the scene afterwards, and a search operation is underway to arrest them.

The gunmen also took away the victim's official weapon and a vehicle, according to local reports, reported Xinhua.

In a similar incident in August, a police officer assigned to guard polio vaccination workers were killed in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan. (ANI)

