Pakistan politicians hit back at Afghanistan for accusing Islamabad of supporting Taliban

Pakistani politicians have claimed Kabul should be held answerable for "daily instances of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan".Following the statement of Afghanistan's envoy to UN at the special session of United Nations Security Council on the current situation in the war-torn country, Pakistan ministers have launched an all-out attack against Kabul, slamming the country's government for questioning Islamabad.Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai had said that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban."Should members of the Security Council want that evidence, we are ready to provide them" Ghulam said.He added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.The Afghan envoy also said the Taliban is receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing "barbaric" acts in the war-torn country.Refuting Afghanistan allegations, Pakistan information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Pakistan had nothing to gain from conflict in the neighbouring country, Dawn reported."Pakistan stands for peace, we have nothing to gain from conflict. In fact, it is the Kabul Govt that needs to answer for the daily instances of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan," Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.Pakistan Energy Minister Hammad Azhar termed the allegations against Pakistan "baseless", saying in a tweet that the Afghan National Security Forces had voluntarily surrendered during battles against militants multiple times, despite having "massive financial support"."Afghan government should own its failures. Pakistan strongly desires for peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said in a tweet.Similarly, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill tweeted: "The Taliban control over 60% of Afghanistan but somehow Afghan officials run a campaign maligning Pakistan for their own failures instead of fighting on the ground. Daily their forces surrender and daily they blame Pakistan. Fight! Don't do propaganda."In recent weeks, Afghan and Pakistan officials have issued statements bringing animosity between the two sides to the fore.The ties have been further strained with Pakistan's overt and covert support to the Taliban which has been engaged in bloody clashes with the Afghan security forces.Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists in its territory and supporting the Taliban offensive against the Afghan government forces. (ANI)