Pakistan poll panel issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding timely intra-party elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan election commission has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, for not holding intra-party elections within the stipulated time.



Dawn reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday served the notice and sought reasons from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief for not holding intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021.

Under the Elections Act, 2017, all political parties are required to hold intra-party elections on time.

The ECP requires political parties to conduct intra-party elections before every five years, and the parties can hold the polls in three or four years as enshrined in their respective constitutions.

"... in terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election (s)," the ECP notice to the premier reads.

The ECP also sought a response from the prime minister within 14 days, warning that the election commission "shall take further action under the law" if the notice was not responded to, Dawn reported further.

The election commission said a political party was required to submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer of the party, assuring that the polls were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the Elections Act.

However, the PTI failed to provide the certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections due on June 13, 2021 as required under legal requirements, said the ECP.

It also highlighted that a political party enlisted under the Elections Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections. (ANI)



