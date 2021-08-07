Pakistan probe agency takes two journalists into custody

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Pakistan's federal probe agency has taken into custody two journalists in what the country's legal experts termed as an "alarming pattern" to curb free speech.



Amir Mir, who runs his own web channel was picked up by the crime cell of the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier on Saturday when he left his home for office. Another scribe Imran Shafqat was also taken into custody. Geo News reported that it was not clear on what charges the two media personnel were taken into custody.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned "disappearances", calling for an immediate enquiry into the matter.

"We demand his safe return and an immediate enquiry into the circumstances of his disappearance. Given this seeming escalation in disappearances, HRCP will mobilise civil society organisations across Pakistan to demand an end to this heinous practice," HRCP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the Imran Khan government for continued victimization of political opponents and media critics.

"Strongly condemn the arrest of journalists #AmirMir and #ImranShafqat. Imran Khan continues victimization of political opponents and media critics to hide his incompetence and failures. Demand release immediately," Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.

A prominent Pakistan legal advisor also condemned the incident.

"Killings, attacks, disappearances, arrests, censorship, threats - the new benchmark of "freest in the world" media In January, UN experts called this an "alarming pattern" to curb free speech. Today, another two names added to this rapidly growing list," Reema Omer, Legal Advisor, South Asia, International Commission of Jurists. (ANI)

