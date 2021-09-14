Pakistan: Protest held against closure of trade corridor at Taftan border

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): A sit-in protest was held on Monday by regional political parties against prolonged closure of trade and travelling corridors at Taftan border in Chagai district in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.



The protest was held by Anjuman Tajiran, the Labour Union and members of different political parties. This was the second protest sit-in this month staged by the traders against the blockade of the trade corridors, Dawn reported.

It further reported that the protesters blocked the highway in front of Pakistan Gate, suspending trade activities between Pakistan and Iran for almost 20 hours.

They chanted slogans for acceptance of their demands to reopen the trade and travelling corridors, including the immigration clearance at the Taftan border.

Labour Union president Haji Khuda-i-Nazar, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leader Maulvi Najeebullah and Anjuman Tajiran president Amanullah Muhammad Hasni said that people of the area were suffering due to the prolonged closure of tax-free trade gate Zero Point, Dawn reported.

"The travelling gate Rahdari, a special permit for 15 days, which used to be given to local people living along the border on both sides, has also been closed," they said.

Later, the protesters suspended their sit-in for four days after talks with Taftan Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Hussain and Tehsildar Zahoor Ahmed Baloch. The protesters were informed by Hussain that their demands had been conveyed to the provincial government and Iranian authorities, Dawn reported. (ANI)

