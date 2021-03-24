Pakistan: Record of USD 1.5 mln payment made to 'fake Broadsheet' missing

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Office has received the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report, revealing that the record of USD 1.5 million payment made to the Broadsheet Company was missing.



The News International reported that the payment related files have been stolen from Pakistan's ministries of Finance, Law along and the Attorney General's Office and the relevant portion is also missing from the files of the High Commission of Pakistan in London.

The inquiry commission has not only probed into Broadsheet findings but also investigated the involvement of some holders of high public offices in mega corruption cases which caused irreparable economic damage to the national exchequer.

The Broadsheet LLC, based in the Isle of Man, was hired by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during Musharraf's regime to trace out hidden assets of Pakistanis in foreign countries. The NAB signed an agreement with the Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003.

After NAB terminated the contract in 2003, Broadsheet LLC and another company involved as a third party filed for damages in a United Kingdom court.

The Broadsheet commission has so far recorded statements of four former NAB chairmen, former deputy high commissioner in London, former joint secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice and a few other officers and persons, who were associated with the matter, reported Dawn.

The commission started the investigation on February 9. The report and relevant records are spread over 500 pages.

The Broadsheet Inquiry Commission has recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari. The report also discovered the Swiss cases record kept in the Record Room of the NAB. (ANI)

