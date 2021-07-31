Pakistan records spike in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate climbs to 8.46pc

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistan continues to record a spike in COVID-19 cases as the country registered nearly 5,000 cases in the last 24 hours.



The total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 1,029,811, while the positivity rate of the virus was recorded at 8.46 per cent, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

"Statistics 31 Jul 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,479 Positive Cases: 4950 Positivity per cent: 8.46 per cent Deaths: 65," NCOC tweeted.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country surpassed the 60,000 mark. On Friday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country was recorded at 7.79 per cent.

This comes as Sindh province is set to undergo a partial lockdown from Saturday till August 8 as the COVID-19 cases are surging.

The NCOC after a meeting on Friday said that the forum reviewed disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist the Sindh government in combating the rising trend of the disease.

"The measures being undertaken by Federal Government include ramp up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds & vents, availability of oxygen and deployment of LEAs for implementation of SOPs and NPIs," NCOC said in a tweet on Friday.

Dawn reported that the decision was announced by the Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah during a press conference.

According to the statement issued by the chief minister's office, restrictions will remain in place till August 8. However, businesses associated with the export sector will be allowed to operate.

There will be a ban on inter-city travel and all markets will remain closed. Pharmacies, however, will remain open. (ANI)

