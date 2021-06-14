Pakistan reports 1,019 new Covid cases

Islamabad, June 14 (IANS) Pakistan registered 1,019 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally to 942,189, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.
According to the NCOC, the total active cases have dropped to 41,726 by more than 26,000 cases in the last 30 days, Xinhua news agency reported
NCOC data revealed that 2,676 patients are still in critical condition.
The NCOC also said the pandemic killed 34 people on Sunday, raising the overall death toll to 21,723.
Pakistan's Punjab province has continued to be the worst-hit region with 344,065 infections and 10,516 deaths, followed by the Sindh province where 328,184 infected people were confirmed and 5,243 of them lost their lives.
