Pakistan reports 1,019 new Covid cases

Islamabad, June 14 (IANS) Pakistan registered 1,019 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally to 942,189, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

According to the NCOC, the total active cases have dropped to 41,726 by more than 26,000 cases in the last 30 days, Xinhua news agency reported