Pakistan reports 118 deaths in a single day from coronavirus

As per official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive, the Geo TV reported.

Islamabad, April 25 (IANS) Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death tally to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

The number of active cases now stands at 795,627 with nationwide recoveries rising to 689,812.

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan, leading to stringent restrictions from the NCOC to curb the spread of the virus.

The NCOC is considering the enforcement of a lockdown in cities reporting high positivity ratios, according to a statement released a day earlier.

The statement follows an NCOC session held yesterday, with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

According to the NCOC statement, in light of increasing coronavirus cases, the forum "deliberated upon proposed lockdowns in high disease prevalence cities".

The statement made no mention of what positivity ratio the forum considers high enough to warrant a lockdown.

The NCOC had clarified that talks would be held with stakeholders before a lockdown is imposed.

