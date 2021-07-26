Pakistan reports 3,752 COVID cases, positivity rate soars highest since May

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 26 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday crossed another grim milestone as the COVID-19 positivity rate touched 7.51 per cent and the country reported 3,752 new coronavirus cases with only 49,947 tests in the last 24 hours.



The total number of cases in the country has risen to 10,08,446. Another 32 deaths were also reported, the death toll from the virus stands at 23,048. This is the highest number of cases reported since May 21, Dawn reported citing the data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre.

"Alarming, 3,752 new Covid-19 patients yesterday, cases have shot up post-Eid. I was expecting and warning about it as I saw carelessness in the streets, bazaars, weddings, and mosques," the President of Pakistan said in a tweet.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed concern over Pakistan's low testing stats. "Less than seven million people have been fully vaccinated. Only 44,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. If SOP compliance and testing remains low, we are heading towards a Covid disaster," she warned.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government decided to reimpose coronavirus restrictions in the province from Monday amid a spike in cases. Shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate from 6 am till 6 pm, while general stores, bakeries, and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open, reported Dawn.

The provincial government has also decided that there would be a ban on marriage halls and other functions. It was also decided that shrines in the province will be closed, reported Dawn.

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services from Monday onwards. The provincial government has also decided that education centres will be closed across Sindh from Monday onwards, but exams will be held as per schedule. (ANI)

