Pakistan reports 3,902 new Covid-19 cases

The NCOC said that the country's number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,190,136, including 1,071,976 who have recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

Islamabad, Sep 8 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,902 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases has dropped to 91,747 who are under treatment across the country, including 5,389 in critical situation.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 83 people on the day, increasing the overall death toll to 26,413.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 440,164 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 406,960 cases so far.

