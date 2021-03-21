Pakistan reports 44 more COVID-related deaths, 3,677 new infections

Islamabad [Pakistan] March 21 (ANI): COVID-19 cases are rapidly surging in Pakistan, the national death toll increased to an overall 13,843, and 44 more deaths with 3,677 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours on Sunday.



The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the surge of new Coronavirus cases in Pakistan has claimed 44 more lives and 3,677 fresh infections as reported by ARY News. The total count of active cases is 31,107 and the positivity ratio was recorded at 8.73% in past one day.

According to ARY News, a total of 41,960 tests were conducted across the country during this period. A total count of 9,773,993 tests have been conducted so far, the news read.

Sindh remains top on the list with 263,058 cases, followed by Punjab with 197,177 COVID cases so far.

79,245 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51,414 in Islamabad, 19,327 cases in Balochistan, and 4,972 cases have been detected in Gilgit Baltistan.

The recent counts in the past 24 hours have been recorded, of 2,900 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,092 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours.

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Pakistan government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days, but decision-makers will also take into account the impact of such a decision on the poor and the working class, Geo News reported.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for Coronavirus, following his first dose of COVID vaccination. (ANI)

