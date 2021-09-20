Pakistan reports over 2,167 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): Pakistan reported 2,167 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 51,348 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.



As many as 40 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 4.22 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 4.68 per cent. According to NCOC data, at least 4,840 patients were in critical care.

Out of Pakistan's 40 deaths due to COVID-19, the Sindh province alone added 12 deaths to the country's total COVID-19 death tally in the last 24 hours, reported The News.

In the number of fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the Punjab province leaves behind all the other provinces by adding 990 cases alone. (ANI)

