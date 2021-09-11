Pakistan reports over 3,480 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): Pakistan reported 3,480 fresh cases of COVID-19, after 63,181 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.



As many as 82 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 5.50 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 6.03 per cent.

According to NCOC data, at least 5,362 patients were in critical care.

Pakistan has reported 3,121 COVID-19 recoveries over the past 24 hours, according to the government portal for tracking the spread of the disease, reported Dawn.

A total of 1,082,988 recoveries have been reported by Pakistan so far, and the recovery rate is at 90.1 per cent. (ANI)

