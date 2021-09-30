  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Pakistan rushes helicopter gunships in brutal assault against Baloch fighters

Pakistan rushes helicopter gunships in brutal assault against Baloch fighters

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 21:20:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Rahul Kumar
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features