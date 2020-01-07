Pakistan's ISI, terror organisations, Maoists behind student protests: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday condemned the display of 'Free Kashmir' poster during a protest in Mumbai against Jawaharlal Nehru University violence and alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI among others were behind protests by students.

"Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terrorist organisation, separatists and Maoists in some way or the other, are behind these student protests," Raina said."It is a very serious issue and the fact that such a thing happened in a city like Mumbai is condemnable. The banners that were seen during the protests at Gateway of India are a living example of treason. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray must wake up from his sleep over the fact that something like this happened right under his nose," Raina said.Students from various colleges had gathered at the Gateway of India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to protest against the violence on the JNU campus on January 5.On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)