Pakistan says Afghanistan's decision to recall envoy, diplomats 'regrettable', urges Kabul to reconsider

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Terming the Afghanistan decision to recall its envoy and senior diplomats "unfortunate and regrettable", Pakistan has assured that the case of kidnapping and assault of the Afghan Ambassador's daughter is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level.



In a statement, Pakistan foreign office urged the Afghan government to reconsider its decision.

Pakistan's response comes hours after Afghanistan announced that it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and other senior diplomats over "security threats" after the top envoy's daughter were briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. Silsila Alikhil is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has pledged to take actions against culprits.

Pakistan foreign office said Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood met the Ambassador of Afghanistan on Sunday and reassured him of full co-operation.

"The decision by the Government of Afghanistan to recall its Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan is unfortunate and regrettable. The reported abduction and assault of Afghan Ambassador's daughter is being investigated and followed-up at the highest level on the instructions of PM Imran Khan," the statement read.

"FS Sohail Mahmood also met the Ambassador of Afghanistan today, highlighted all the steps taken by the Government in this context, and re-assured him of full cooperation. We hope that the Government of Afghanistan would reconsider its decision," it added.

The relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained for many years. Afghan officials have often accused Pakistan of providing safe haven to terrorists.

The tensions have soared in recent weeks as the Taliban launch offensive against Afghan forces and civilians to take control over more areas in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday lambasted Pakistan for not severing its ties with terrorist organisations and said that over 10,000 'jihadi' fighters had entered Afghanistan last month. (ANI)

