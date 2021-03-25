Pakistan: Security tightened ahead of Maryam Nawaz's appearance at National Accountability Bureau

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): The Interior Ministry approved the deployment of Rangers before Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's appearance at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outside the Lahore office on March 26 in connection with cases against her.



Announcing the federal government's decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference on Wednesday that the request for Rangers' deployment had been made by the Punjab government in the light of the anti-corruption watchdog's plea for more security to avert any untoward incident, reported Dawn.

NAB has claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched by some accused and their political supporters to attack its Lahore offices on March 26 and create hurdles in the performance of its legal duties.

Maryam has been summoned by NAB on March 26.

The anti-corruption body maintained that after her release on bail, she has been attacking state institutions through media and social media, and has continuously made false accusations and is engaged in anti-state propaganda.

The NAB has been mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage to weaken the opposition's anti-government movement. (ANI)

