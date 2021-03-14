Pakistan sends relief goods to Iraq

"The first plane-load was dispatched today in presence of the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued on Saturday as saying

Islamabad, March 14 (IANS) Pakistan has sent a batch of Covid-19-related relief goods to Iraq to help the latter's fight against the pandemic, the Foreign Ministry here said in a statement.

The next two consignments of relief goods are expected to be sent in the coming week, the Ministry confirmed.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation.

"The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time," the statement added.

The Ministry said Pakistan and Iraq have multifaceted relationship, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

