Pakistan: Sindh govt to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions amid spike in cases

Karachi [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): The Sindh government has decided to reimpose coronavirus restrictions in the province from Monday amid a spike in cases.



The decision came following a meeting of the provincial coronavirus task force chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, reported Geo News.

The Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi informed the meeting that the positivity ratio of the province has climbed to 10.3 per cent, while the provincial capital's ratio is at 21.58 per cent.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus situation in the provinces was alarming and warned that it could turn worse after Eid.

From Monday onwards, shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate from 6 am till 6 pm and, general stores, bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open, reported Geo News.

The provincial government has also decided that there would be a ban on marriage halls and other functions. It was also decided that shrines in the province will be closed.

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services from Monday onwards. The provincial government has also decided that education centres will be closed across Sindh from Monday onwards, but exams will be held as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to write to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to get the mobile sims of unvaccinated people blocked as the fourth COVID-19 wave grips the country, reported Geo News.

Adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab on Friday tweeted that the Sindh government has decided to approach the NCOC and the PTA that mobile sims of unvaccinated people should be blocked.

A spokesperson to Sindh CM said that the PTA would be asked to send messages to the telecom users asking them to get vaccinated and block the sims of those not getting the jab within a week.

The chief minister also directed to stop salaries of unvaccinated government employees from the next month, reported Geo News. (ANI)

