Pakistan suffers lack of ownership even after decades of independence: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Despite seven decades of independence, Pakistan suffers from a serious lack of ownership as it is not clear who owns the country.



In an editorial piece for Pakistani newspaper The Nation, columnist Dr Farid A Malik stated that no clear owners in the country lead to a serious lack of facilitation and it is very unhealthy and damaging.

Comparing Pakistan and Bangladesh, the columnist said that after a hard fought independence movement in December 1971, Bangladesh today is marching forward as a unified country with a complete sense of ownership together with full participation of the masses. However, abuse, misuse and damage to public property is rampant in Pakistan and almost everyone seems inclined to rob the state.

"With ownership comes responsibilities, after the fulfilment of which rights are established which then lead to facilitation. Unfortunately this chain is missing in the land of the pure," Dr Malik stated.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support. However, Bangladesh commemorated its 50th independence day this year.

Recalling his late father, Dr Malik said that he was a worker of the Pakistan Movement and there was no question of compromise which has now it has become a norm.

"My late father who was a worker of the Pakistan Movement always fought back when his rights as a citizen were trampled. He would never compromise as he considered his national obligation to mend the course. There was no question of compromise which has now become a norm," he said.

"On August 14, 1973, Pakistan became a constitutional democracy with rights of the citizens clearly defined. A constitution is an agreement between the rulers and the ruled which must be respected and followed not to protect the looters and thugs but to establish ownership rights of the citizens," he added. (ANI)

