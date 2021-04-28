Pakistan: Surgeries halted in Islamabad's public hospitals to save oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Islamabad's public hospitals have halted previously scheduled surgeries to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen for coronavirus patients on Tuesday.



To cope with any untoward situation related to the supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients, all previously scheduled surgeries have been halted at the CDA Hospital, the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, the Government Services Hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Polyclinic, reported Geo News.

The capital's administration said that scheduled surgeries would remain suspended until further notice.

151 patients are currently in PIMS's coronavirus ward, 11 in the emergency, and seven on ventilators, reported Geo News.

All ventilators at the Polyclinic have been occupied while 28 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

Meanwhile, 42 patients at the CDA Hospital's coronavirus ward are undergoing treatment while 15 coronavirus patients are being treated at the Services Hospital.

Further, Sindh too has banned elective surgeries owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that the decision has been taken as a precaution.

"The #SindhGovt has decided to impose a complete ban on elective surgeries in public as well as private hospitals," he wrote. "It is clarified that surgeries in emergency cases will continue #SaveOxygen."

Moreover, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan would import oxygen from Iran and China if the country's coronavirus situation worsens, reported Geo News.

He said it was a bit difficult to bring oxygen into the country from other states as it is not possible to transport it into the country via air.

"Oxygen has to be transported via land," he said, adding that while Pakistan is facing a crisis, there is still no need to panic right now.

Pakistan has more than 5,000 coronavirus patients on critical care, with the country reporting the highest number of deaths in a single day, since the pandemic began, a few days ago. (ANI)

