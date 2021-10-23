Pakistan suspends internet services in Lahore after policemen killed in protests

Lahore [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Ministry has suspended internet services in parts of Lahore following violent acts from the protesters that led to the death of three policemen here, reported local media.



The Interior Ministry in a notification said that the internet services will be suspended in Data Darbar, Shahdara, and Ravi Bridge areas reported Dhaka Tribune.

On Friday, three Pakistani policemen were killed and five others sustained injuries after protesters ran their vehicles over them in Lahore.

Clashes broke out between workers of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and police personnel in Lahore.

Mazhar Hussain, Lahore DIG (Operation) spokesperson, identified two of the slain officials as Ayub and Khalid. The identity of the third official has not yet been ascertained, but a statement from the provincial chief minister stated that three policemen killed, according to Dawn.

Hussain said that several others were also injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. "Protesters also hurled petrol bombs on officials," he said, adding that officials tried to prevent them from vandalising and damaging public property.

"The angry mob also used sticks and pelted stones," he said, adding that officials were showing restraint despite the violence.

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the banned group said that workers had endured the "worst shelling in history" and were "attacked from all sides" near the Mao College Pul.

The spokesperson claimed that at least 500 workers had been seriously wounded while several had died. Pakistan police had detained activists of the banned outfit TLP after the group announced a march to Islamabad. (ANI)

