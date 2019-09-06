Pakistan sustaining terrorism, radicalising youth through social media: JK DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Pakistan is sustaining terrorism and radicalising youth through social media, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Friday.



Singh made the remarks while interacting with Army, Air Force and Navy officers in police headquarters here.

"Army, Air Force and Navy officers visit PHQ; interact with DGP, other officers. Pakistan sustaining terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Radicalising youth through social media says DGP J&K Dilbag Singh during interaction with the officers," J-K police said in a tweet.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism.

Last month, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan leaders have been making irresponsible statements against India over the move. (ANI)

