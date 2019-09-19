Pakistan trying to create instability, incite violence in J-K: Modi

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a veiled attck on Pakistan saying it was trying to stoke instability and distrust in Jammu and Kashmir and incite violence there using recent decisions as a "ruse".

He also asserted that the government's decisions, including repeal of Article 370, will be an instrument to fulfill the aspirations of people of the region.Addressed a rally in election-bound Maharashtra at the culmination of Chief Minister's Maha Janadesh Yatra, Modi did not name Pakistan as he attacked the neighbouring country over its support to cross-border terrorism and said the "entire world knows where the terror factory is"."The country knows that using this decision as a ruse, all efforts are being made to create instability and distrust from across the border. Efforts are being made to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said.However, he said the people of J-K including the youth, mothers and sisters, have made up their mind to come out of this long cycle of violence and want development and employment opportunities.He said people of the region had suffered due to the wrong policies of governments at the Centre.The Prime Minister said that the BJP had promised to make fresh efforts to solve the problems of J-K and Ladakh."Today, I can say with satisfaction that the country has started moving in the direction of realising those dreams. Implementing the Indian Constitution fully in Jammu and Kashmir is not a decision of the government but is the desire of 130 crore Indians," he said.Modi said the decision was aimed at taking people of J and K out from the cycle of terror, separatism, and corruption."This was our determination for the country's unity and integrity but it will be an instrument to fulfill the aspirations, dreams of people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said and asked people if they were satisfied with the decision.He said the slogan earlier was that "Kashmir is ours" but the new slogan should be "we have to build Kashmir"."Till yesterday, we use to say Kashmir is ours, now every Indian will say we have to build a new Kashmir. We have to turn it into paradise again. We have to embrace every Kashmiri," the Prime Minister said.He said nearly 42,000 people had lost their lives in the last 40 years of violence in J-K. "Now the 130 crore countrymen have resolved they will turn it into paradise," he added."Let us heal their wounds. The atrocities they have suffered for 40 years, the wrong policies Delhi of which they have been victims. Now the work of the country is to rid them of their difficulties," he said.Describing himself as a sevak (people's servant), Modi said the government along with the people of the country was committed to starting a new era in J-K and Ladakh. (ANI)