Pakistan, Turkey waging information war against India: Report

Writing for the Greek City Times, Paul Antonopoulos has analysed the recent Disinfo Lab report titled 'The Unending War: From Proxy War to Info-War".Antonopoulos has expressed shock at how that Islamabad has now roped in Turkey to combine the Khalistani and Pakistani projects to help each other and support the information warfare.The report has exposed the K-2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) plan by the Pakistani intelligence agency -- ISI to bleed India. It also highlights that information warfare is a key part of the game plan and is led by Pieter Friedrich who runs a group by the name of Organization for Indian Minorities (OFIM).A case study in the report documents how global warfare is being waged against India in the realm of perception management. It also documents that the methods have changed - from proxy war to info-war.According to the report, this elaborate design and planning that is underway since 2007, is driven by a singular motive - to target India's interests.This is being attempted in four major ways: "Targeting idea of India - non-violence and Mahatma Gandhi - replacing it with an alternate image of 'fascist India'; targeting India's territorial integrity - working towards K-2 design; targeting India's interests abroad by working against Indian origin American politicians; and whitewashing Pakistan's sins - clean chit to Pakistan (ISI) in Kabul Gurudwara Bombings and questioning Pulwama attack."In a detailed report, the Greek City Times has unearthed how Turkey has been an "integral part of this warfare" and has been aiding Pakistan in its disinformation campaign against New Delhi's interests.The report has a list of media and social media amplifiers, which includes who's who amongst social media luminaries. Not surprisingly, a lion's share in OFMI and Pieter's promotion come from Pakistan, from Cabinet Minister to Influencers and Media.Besides this, one of the most prominent names revealed in the report who has been promoting Pieter Friedrich's propaganda as an 'amplifier,' is Constantinople based propagandist Ali Keskin.According to the sources cited by Greek City Times, Keskin is the key figure responsible for collaboration between the Pakistani ISI and the Turkish intelligence agency (MIT) on information warfare. A review of the Keskin's Twitter feed indicates that he has peddled hundreds of propaganda content against Greece, UAE, Israel and France."Several investigations by news organisations have revealed that disgruntled with the emerging India-UAE ties, Ali Keskin, with the help of his amplifiers in Pakistan, began a hashtag #BoycottUAE, which became a top trending hashtag within a couple of minutes," the Greek City Times report said."Geopolitical experts believe that countries like Greece, India, the UAE and France shall come together to hit hard on the nexus so that it ceases to be a threat," Antonopoulos wrote.He further stressed that these countries should collectively urge the new US administration to ensure that the United States is not used for the activities of extremist and anti-state actors that could jeopardise peace across the world. (ANI)