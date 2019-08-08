Pakistan used Article 370, 35A as weapon to instigate people's sentiments:against country: PM

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Pakistan used Articles 370 and 35 A as a weapon to "instigate" people's sentiments against the country and expressed confidence that in the new order the state would be free of terrorism and separatism.



Addressing the nation over the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said because of Pakistan's actions about 42,000 innocent people had died in the past three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have complete faith, under this new system we all will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism and separatism," Modi added.

Modi said that the nation took a historic decision by scrapping article 370 which will ensure equal rights and duties for the citizens of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

"As a country and as a family we have taken a historic decision. One such arrangement because of which people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were bereft of various right and which was a big obstacle to their development. That system has been done away with," he said in the address to the nation, two days after Parliament approved abrogation of Art 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)