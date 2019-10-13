Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Hiranagar sector, targets civilian areas

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector.

Pakistani rangers violated ceasefire last night and continued till 5:30 am today.

The neighbouring army targeted civilian areas. The BSF retaliated effectively.

Pakistan security forces from the past few weeks have been resorting to unprovoked firing.



According to Border Security Forces (BSF), "Pakistan Rangers resorted unprovoked firing in the Hiranagar sector last night till today at 5:30 am. Pakistan rangers once again targetted civilian areas, BSF effectively retaliated."

No casualties have been reported so far. However, a couple of houses situated near the border were damaged following the ceasefire violation.

"Due to the firing, our goat shed caught fire and we had to take the help of other locals to rescue the animals. We had to call the fire station also," said a local while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

