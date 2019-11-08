Pakistan violates ceasefire second time in a day in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second time on Thursday and resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly, Defence officials said.

The Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire in the same area at about 0230 hours (2.30 AM).



One army jawan lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in KG sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu-Kashmir.

According to information, the ceasefire violation took place at 11.45 am.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

