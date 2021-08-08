Pakistan wants to keep Afghanistan feeble, debilitated and divided, says expert

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): Pakistan has taken no concrete action to prevent the infiltration of terrorists into Afghanistan as it wants to keep the war-torn country "feeble, debilitated and divided", said Fabien Baussart, the President of Center of Political and Foreign Affairs.



In an opinion piece in Times of Israel, Baussart writes that Pakistan intended to use the suppressed and subjugated Afghanistan for geopolitical gains, which echoes views from the conflict-ridden country.

Baussart said Afghanistan is worried that Pakistan is still supporting Taliban groups and allowing terror groups to operate from its soil.

Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday said the Afghan government is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Afghan officials accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban.

Last month, the Afghan Foreign Ministry accused Pakistani notorious spy agency -- ISI of abetting Taliban and training terrorists.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani too lambasted Pakistan for not severing its ties with terrorist organisations groups and said that according to intelligence reports over 10,000 'jihadi' fighters had entered Afghanistan in the last month.

He added that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government had failed to convince the Taliban to "negotiate seriously" in the ongoing peace talks.

A UN report said that terrorists from a variety of countries including Pakistan continue to operate in Afghanistan.

The 28th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that Pakistan-based terror group TTP has maintained ties with the Taliban as about 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border.

Despite ample evidence that suggests the contrary, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country was neither "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban. "What the Taliban are doing or are not doing has nothing to do with us. We are neither responsible nor the spokesperson for the Taliban." (ANI)

