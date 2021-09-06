Pakistan will bring stability in Afghanistan so that it ceases to be hotbed of terrorism anticipates Russia: Envoy

There are reports that Pakistan's secret service ISI and its military are playing a role in government formation in Kabul and fight against resistance forces in Panjshir . Pakistan is also reportedly providing air support to Taliban forces in Panjshir.ISI chief Faiz Hameed was also recently seen in Kabul where he held parleys with the top leadership of the Taliban.Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev told ANI during an interaction here that he is not aware of developments but anticipates Pakistan to play a role in bringing stability and peace."I am not aware of the situation, naturally dangers emanating from civil conflict of Afghanistan are enormous, thus it is our anticipation that Pakistan will be among one to contribute to predictability, stability in Afghanistan, to avoid possible civil conflict and to secure the environment when Afghanistan cease to be the hotbed of terrorism in central and south Asia," he said.Taliban today said that it has taken over control of Panjshjir. However, the claim was denied by the resistance forces.The Russian Ambassador also said that his country is concerned about threat of civilian conflict in Afghanistan."We don't want soil of Afghanistan should be used as source of terrorism. These are the very basic values which bring Russia and India together. I don't see much of the difference in our position as ambassador to India," he addedIndia and Russia share common concern on terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. India has already expressed its concerns over unfolding situation in Afghanistan and has India gas stepped up vigilance and security in view of any effect in Kashmir."As far as phenomenon of terror is concerned, I do share my concerns with India. There is a danger of terror emanating and spread to Russian territory and territory of Kashmir may be. This is a matter of common concern and this is a matter of congenial dialogue between Russia and India within multiple frameworks , framework of bilateral counter-terror working groups, " Kudashev said.India is concerned that leaders of infamous Haqqani may find key position in new power structure of Afghanistan. The network has deep linkages with India-centric terror organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and also share links with IS K. Haqaanis also share good equations with Pakistan spy agency ISI .Russia is a key player in region and has not shut its embassy in Kabul. Most countries including United States have wrapped up their missions in the city.On recognition to Taliban, Russia and India share similar positions and are on same page.The envoy said it is too early to recognize Taliban and noted that there is no rush to recognize it.He said the new Taliban dispensation should prove that it is a responsible government , that it is able to build inclusive government , that its able to look after every minority , every region of Afghanistan .India has also said that it will wait and watch before recognizing Taliban.The Russian envoy said, "we must give people of Afghanistan some creative solutions which are better than what terrorists offer"."Let's offer solutions better, more promising and more attractive than terrorists do. If you want to offer sources of income, let's offer the development programmes. If you want to offer a connectivity solution, let these solutions be better than terrorists do," he said.India and Russia are holding regular consultations at the level of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also at foreign ministry level."We are in close touch bilaterally, regionally, SCO, in Afghanistan contact group, within BRICS, , within G20 , multiple forums. Russia and India are global powers , this issue will figure in each and every format , I have already said I'm not ambassador to Afghanistan, I'm ambassador to India," Kudashev said."What is that we need in Afghanistan - security , predictability , inclusive government which satisfies the needs of Afghan people. Whether we are concerned with resurrection of terrorism , yes we are (on the) same (page) as you do. What is it we can do? We could face this threat and make our best to prevent it and (make) situation in and around Afghanistan inclusive."Afghanistan, its people need time to introspect, they need time to recuperate, they need some time to celebrate and rest, just give them some time and give them a ray of hope," he added. (ANI)