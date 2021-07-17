Pakistan witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 17 (ANI): Pakistan's COVID-19 cases are once again rising with over 2,000 new infections being detected during the past 24 hours.



With the addition of 2,783 coronavirus cases, the tally of the infections has reached 986,668, reported ARY News on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,760.

A total of 49,247 samples were tested, out of which 2,783 were found to be carrying the deadly virus.

The infection rate rose to 5.65 per cent, the NCOC said.

There are a total of 45,579 active cases in the country at present with 2,508 patients in critical care. (ANI)

