Pakistan yet to respond to India's proposal on Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): India is yet to receive a response from Pakistan over its proposal to hold technical level meetings in the first week of August to finalise the alignment of the interim approach path for the Kartarpur Corridor and hoped that Islamabad would respond expeditiously to the proposals, sources said on Saturday.

They said India had proposed to Pakistan to hold technical level meetings in the first week of August to work out arrangements and finalise the alignment of the interim approach path for the Kartarpur Corridor, develop mechanism to share information about pilgrims between nodal points, develop mechanism to deal with exigencies that may arise in the use of the corridor.

Sources said Pakistan is yet to respond and a reminder has also been issued to them. India had also shared proposals for finalising the agreement on the modalities to operarionalise the Kartarpur Corridor.

Sources said India hopes that Pakistan would respond expeditiously on these proposals in order to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor in time for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan, which had made a unilateral decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India in the wake of Narendra Modi government abrogating Article 370, had said that work on the Kartarpur Corridor would continue as planned. However, it has not responded to India's proposals. (ANI)