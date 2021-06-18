Pakistani drone noticed by BSF in Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Over a month after the BSF recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Jammu, another Pakistani drone was noticed in Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday, said BSF sources.



According to sources, the drone was noticed by BSF troops at around 4:30 am today.

BSF fired upon the drone near BOP Aabad after which the Pakistani drone went back, they said.

They further stated that a search operation has been launched in the area.

This comes after the Border Security Force (BSF) on May 14, recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and 15 rounds dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba sector of Jammu.

"On specific information of BSF regarding the crossing of arms/ammunition through drone from Samba border area. As per input, BSF troops carried out a search operation in the general area of the Samba sector on May 14. At about 11.30 am, BSF troops recovered a wrapped item with a yellow colour polythene bag in a field. After taking all precautionary measures, troops opened the wrapped packet and found an AK-47, a pistol, a magazine, 15 rounds of 9 mm, a wooden frame (used to attach the payload with drone) and the wrapping material. The site was around 250 metre from the international border inside the Indian Territory," read a BSF statement.

Earlier on April 24, BSF troops in Arnia sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir had foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border by firing upon two drones/UAVs that they observed entering from Pakistan side and compelled them to retreat.

An official statement issued by the BSF had said, "Today alert BSF troops in Arnia Sector foiled drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border. During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAV were observed entering from Pakistan side and immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back to Pakistan territory."

The BSF had stated that the drone intrusion bid foiled by BSF Jammu troops was indicative of alertness and swift retaliatory action by BSF on a drone intrusion from the Pakistan side. (ANI)

