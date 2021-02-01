Pakistani flight steward goes missing in Canada

Islamabad, Feb 1 (IANS) A flight steward of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reportedly gone missing in Canada, it was reported on Monday.

Citing sources, a Dawn news report said the steward was reported missing after PIA flight PK-798 landed in Toronto on January 29.

The sources said the "matter was brought to the notice of PIA's station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant's absence without intimating his seniors".