Pakistani forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistani security forces killed two terrorists in the tribal area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district in an intelligence-based operation (IBO), local media reported.



Pakistani military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relation said in a statement, "Security forces conducted an IBO in Razmak, North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists. Two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from terrorists."

The cordon and search operation was underway to clear the area from any remaining terrorists, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in the Asman Manza area of the South Waziristan tribal district. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (Pakistani Taliban) had claimed that they had attacked the security forces.

There has been an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been blamed for its proxy war in Afghanistan. Earlier in August, Afghans launched campaigns on social media and staged protests all across the world, calling for an international ban on Pakistan. They blamed Islamabad for the raging war in Afghanistan. (ANI)

