Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 21 (IANS) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, the media reported.

Heading a delegation, Qureshi during his stay in Kabul would hold talks with Afghanistan leaders, Xinhua reported citing TOLO News.

This is Qureshi's first visit to Kabul since Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban in mid-August.