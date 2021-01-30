Pakistani rights group joins hands with Taiwanese NGO to raise minority rights issue

Faisalabad [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): The Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), a human rights group based in Faisalabad, has joined hands with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD) to raise the issue of rights for minorities in Pakistan on international platforms.



According to an official statement by the HRFP, the minorities in Pakistan such as Hindus and Christians are being regularly targeted by the Islamic fundamentalists. The girls of the minority communities here are kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam and even the religious places and the educational institutions of the minority communities are frequently attacked.

"The issues and cases that need to be investigated by fact-finding mission trips will be undertaken by us. Printing and publication materials will also be released on issues and for awareness and recommendations," the HRFP said.

The HRFP, TFD and Human Right Defenders (HRDs) will be conducting monthly meetings about sharing challenges that need to be tackled, said Naveed Walter, president of HRFP.

The statement further said, "Consultation meetings with multi-stakeholders on the national level, meetings with human rights and concerned departments, spreading awareness through all types of media and promoting activities of democracy including observing National Minority Day are our core activities."

The HRFP is running a 24/7 helpline to protect the minorities in Pakistan. (ANI)

