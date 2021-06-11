Pakistani soldier, 2 terrorists killed during anti-terror operation in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): A Pakistani soldier and two terrorists were killed during an anti-terror operation in the Kharan district of Balochistan on Friday.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces conducted an operation in Hulmerg during which two terrorists were killed, Dawn reported.

"Two terrorists, involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition was recovered," the ISPR statement said.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan was also killed.

Last month, four Pakistani soldiers were killed and eight others suffered injuries in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan on the same day.

Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom has been ongoing for the past several decades.

Many Balochs believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan.

While successive governments have promised to criminalise enforced disappearance, none has taken concrete steps and the practice continues with impunity.

Recently, fighting between the Pakistan security forces and Baloch insurgents have intensified in the region.

In its 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights, the US State Department has highlighted significant human rights issues in Pakistan, including unlawful or arbitrary killings by the government and forced disappearance of Pashtun, Sindhi and Baloch human rights activists. (ANI)

