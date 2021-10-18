Pakistani soldier killed as forces exchanged fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): A Pakistani soldier was killed as government forces exchanged fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area on Monday, local media reported citing the military's media wing.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that intense firing took place after the terrorists had fired on a checkpoint of the security forces, reported Geo News.

The government forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged with the terrorists' location, ISPR said.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistani forces had killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

There has been an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts after the Taliban had intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. (ANI)

