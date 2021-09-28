Pakistani soldier killed in terror attack in Balochistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): A Pakistani soldier was killed while another was injured in a "terrorist attack from Iranian territory", a media report said on Tuesday.



A Frontier Corps post in Balochistan's Chukab was targeted by terrorists that resulted in the death of a soldier and injured another, ARY News said.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday, "Terrorists targeted a Frontier Corps border post from Iranian territory with Small Arms fire in general area Chukab, Balochistan."

The Pakistani side has also informed the concerned Iranian authorities regarding the incident, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Sunday, at least four Pakistan soldiers were killed and two others suffered injuries in a bomb blast on an Army vehicle in the Khost area of Harnai district in Balochistan.

There has been an uptick in attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months.

Attacks on security forces have increased in some areas of Balochistan and South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. (ANI)

