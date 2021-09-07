  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Pakistani Taliban intensify terror attacks after Afghanistan takeover

Pakistani Taliban intensify terror attacks after Afghanistan takeover

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 7th, 2021, 14:40:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Hamza Ameer
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features