Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar was part of ISI terror module: Special Cell

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Pakistani terrorist arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell was part of ISI terror module and assigned to carry out terror strikes in India.



Adressing the mediapersons, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said, "A Pakistani national naming Mohd Asraf (40) was arrested by the special team on Monday. He has been residing in India for more than one decade. He aquired an Indian ID from Bihar. He aquired an Indian identity and has been working as a sleeper cell for subversive activities. He had made several fake IDs. He also made an ID on the name of Ahmed Noori and aquired passport. He even had visited Saudi Arabia and Thailand in between using Indian passport."

"We recovered an AK-47, magazines, two pistols, catriges and grenades from him. In the intial interrogation, he has revealed that he was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. We are now verifying his involvments. He lived in the disguise of Peer Maulana. He had married an Indian woman from Ghaziabad area with the purpose to aquire documents. He left the woman after sometime," said Kushwaha.

According to Delhi Police Special cell, Asraf is from the Narowal district in Punjab province of Pakistan. His parents had died. He has two brothers and three sisters. However, he was picked by ISI and provided training.

"ISI handlers are behind him. He was recruited and trained by ISI. He was picked when he was in class 10. He was sent to India via Bangladesh through the Siliguri border. We are trying to indentify his other associates. He was also involved in some espionage activity. He was assigned to carry out a terror activity and the arms are provided for that only. However, the place to carry out attacks was not instructed to him," explained DCP Kushwaha.

"He was tasked by a Pakistani ISI handler whose code name is Naseer. He was sent money through Hawala. This is the ISI terror module," he added.

Mohd Asraf has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provision. A search has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. He was apprehended by the police around 9.20 pm on Monday. (ANI)