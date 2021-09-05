Pakistanis are in charge in Afghanistan as a colonial power: Amrullah Saleh

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said the Taliban are being micro-managed by Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency, the ISI.

"It is the Pakistanis who are in charge as effectively a colonial power. But this is not going to last because they and their clients will not be able to erect a functioning economy or create a civil service," he added.

"They may have territorial control, but as our history has shown, control of land does not necessarily mean control over the people or stability. And I do not see Taliban having any idea about governance," he added.

Saleh said many fighters are flocking in Panjshir to join the National Resistance Front (NRF) - anti-Taliban fighters, former Afghan security forces and ordinary Afghans who want to stop returning to the rule of the Taliban.

"For the Taliban have not won any hearts and minds. They have simply exploited the flawed policy of a fatigued American President - not necessarily the United States itself - and they are being micromanaged by Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency, the ISI," Saleh said in the article.

"Now, with the closure of the airport in Kabul, the Afghan exodus is continuing at the other border crossings and it is worse than it was during the Soviet occupation of the 1980s. This is not only shameful for President (Joe) Biden, it is shameful for the whole of Western civilisation. Your politicians know that Pakistan is running the show," Saleh said.

Saleh told his bodyguard on the way to Panjshir from Kabul: "We will fight our way through. We will fight it together. But should I get injured, I have one request of you. Shoot me twice in my head. I don't want to surrender to the Taliban. Ever."

