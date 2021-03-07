Pakistan's COVID cases rise by 50pc in less than two weeks

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan has witnessed a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases by 50 per cent ever since the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) eased restrictions late last month, reported Dawn.



As many as 1,714 people contracted the virus and 38 lost their lives in a single day while the number of active cases increased to 17,352 on March 6.

According to the NCOC data, 1,176 cases were recorded on Feb 27 and 1,163 on March 1, but the number suddenly increased to 1,388 on March 2 and 1,519 on March 4.

The data released on Saturday showed that 1,714 cases, which is around 50 per cent rise in less than two weeks, and 38 casualties were reported in a single day, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the NCOC on February 24 had decided to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on commercial activities, schools, offices and other workplaces, allowing them to function at full strength.

As per the new guidelines, the time limit on commercial activities had been lifted while the condition of 50 per cent attendance at workplaces removed.

Schools were asked to function five days a week while permission to hold indoor wedding ceremonies and opening of cinemas and shrines was granted with effect from March 15.

The NCOC had also allowed an increase in the number of spectators attending the Pakistan Super League matches from 20 per cent to 50 per cent and permitted full attendance during play-offs with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

However, the tournament was postponed on March 4 after some players were found infected by COVID-19, reported Dawn.

Furthermore, the decision to allow indoor dining was placed on the outcome of a review meeting to be held on March 10.

Moreover, the Pakistan Medical Association, the representative body of doctors, had suggested the government enforce the standard operating procedures and impose restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.