Pakistan's COVID-19 death count nears 26,000

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Pakistan reported 4,103 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre data.



According to NCOC, out of 61,651 COVID-19 tests, 4,103 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,167,791.

The positivity rate has gone up to 6.65 per cent from 6.63 per cent.

The total number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 89, taking the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 25,978, reporter The News.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Pakistan for people of age 17 and above has started on Wednesday, as part of Pakistan Govt.'s strategy to control the spreading virus, reported GEO TV. (ANI)

