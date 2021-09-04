Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate remains close to 7 pc

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 4 (ANI): The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan is still close to 7 per cent for the fourth consecutive day that has concerned officials to curb the virus spread.



On Saturday, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre said that in the past 24 hours, 64,053 coronavirus tests were conducted out of which 3,980 were positive.

Currently, Pakistan has a positivity rate of 6.21 per cent and has reported 11,75,558 coronavirus cases till Saturday.

Nearly 79 deaths were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. So far, nearly 26,114 people have died in Pakistan from COVID-19. (ANI)

