Pakistan's Covid positivity rate rises to 6.3%

Islamabad, July 22 (IANS) The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan has increased to 6.3 per cent, with the detection of 2,158 new cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said on Thursday.
Following the detection of the new cases, the national Covid-19 tally has increased to 998,609, reports Dawn news.
Also in the same period, 40 more coronavirus-related deaths took the overall fatality toll 22,928.
The NCOC said Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 361,160 cases, followed by Punjab province where the disease was infected 351,592 people.
The country currently has 52,752 active cases while 922,929 others have recovered from the disease.
--IANS
ksk/