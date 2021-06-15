Pakistan's Covid tally reaches 943,027

Islamabad, June 15 (IANS) Pakistan's overall Covid-19 caseload has reached 943,027 after an additional 838 people tested positive for the virus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.
According to the NCOC, the country has recorded 880,316 recoveries so far, reports Xinhua news agency.
There are 40,929 active cases are under treatment across the country, including 2,611 who are in critical condition.
According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 59 people on Monday, increasing the death toll to 21,782.
Pakistan's Punjab province and Sindh province are the worst-hit regions of the country with 344,196 and 328,663 infections, respectively.
--IANS
ksk/